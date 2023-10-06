The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



(3rd LD) National Assembly rejects Supreme Court chief justice nominee for 1st time in 35 years

SEOUL -- The opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong on Friday, marking the first such rejection in 35 years.

Lee's nomination was voted down in a 118-175 vote with two abstentions, shortly after the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), which has a controlling majority in the Assembly, made it a party policy to reject the nomination.



(LEAD) N. Korea may launch military spy satellite between Oct. 10 and 26: S. Korean think tank

PAJU, South Korea -- North Korea may launch its military spy satellite between Tuesday and Oct. 26 following its previous two failed launches, as it will likely take into account key political and diplomatic events, a South Korean state-run think tank said Friday.

The potential launch window, projected by the Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU) in Seoul, appears to reflect North Korea's key anniversary and China's hosting of an international forum on its Belt and Road initiative later this month.



(2nd LD) Google, Apple face 68 bln won of fines in S. Korea over in-app billing irregularities

SEOUL -- South Korea's telecommunications regulator said Friday it seeks to slap up to 68 billion won (US$50.42 million) in combined fines against Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc. for their violation of the country's in-app payment laws.

In August 2022, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) launched a probe into Google Play and App Store for their enforcement of certain in-app payment methods and other irregularities against app developers.



(LEAD) Ex-chief Marine investigator indicted over alleged insubordination

SEOUL -- Military prosecutors indicted the Marine Corps' former top investigator on Friday over allegations he disobeyed orders from his superior over an internal probe into the death of a young Marine in July.

Col. Park Jung-hun was indicted on charges of insubordination and defamation of his superior after he handed over the probe findings to the civilian police in August despite Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup's orders to the Marine Corps' top commander to hold it off for more legal deliberations. Park was not detained.



(LEAD) Lee attends first trial on his development corruption, bribery cases

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, recuperating from his 24-day hunger strike at a hospital, appeared at a court in Seoul on Friday to attend his first trial on charges of development corruption and bribery arising from his term as mayor of Seongnam, south of Seoul, years ago.

The chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party attended the trial held at the Seoul Central District Court to deliberate on charges against him of breach of duty, conflict of interest, bribery and concealment of criminal proceeds connected to development projects in Seongnam's Daejang-dong and Wirye districts, and the city's municipal football club.



(LEAD) Yonhap News holds photo exhibition to mark 70th anniv. of S. Korea-U.S. alliance

SEOUL -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, held a special photo exhibition in Seoul on Friday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-United States alliance this year.

The exhibition kicked off at the Sejong Museum of Art inside the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Gwanghwamun, running through Oct. 23.



S. Korea's disaster relief team gets highest grade from U.N. agency for 3rd time

SEOUL -- South Korea's national disaster relief team has received the highest certification from a U.N.-affiliated agency for its response capabilities, marking the third such international accreditation of the same kind, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The Korea Disaster Relief Team (KDRT) was given a "Heavy Teams" classification level, the highest on a scale of three that includes "Light Teams" and "Medium Teams," by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), after a five-day assessment conducted in southern South Korea by the U.N. body this week, the ministry said.



First lady meets female divers on Jeju Island

SEOUL -- First lady Kim Keon Hee visited the southern island of Jeju on Friday to meet with a group of female divers, known as "haenyeo" in Korean, and learn about their long-held traditions and culture, the presidential office said.

Haenyeo are women divers who make their living harvesting seafood from the ocean floor by hand without the use of breathing equipment. Jeju's haenyeo culture was listed as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage in 2016.



(LEAD) Seoul shares close tad higher ahead of key U.S. jobs data

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Friday ahead of the U.S. payrolls data release. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.13 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 2,408.73.



(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korea beats China to reach baseball final, nears 4th straight gold

SHAOING, China -- South Korea defeated China 8-1 on Friday to advance to the Asian Games baseball gold medal game, moving within a win of capturing its fourth consecutive title.

Kim Ju-won belted a two-run home run to key a three-run second inning, and starter Won Tae-in tossed six shutout innings for a stress-free victory in the Super Round at Shaoxing Baseball and Softball Sports Centre in Shaoxing, southeast of the main host city, Hangzhou.



(Asiad) S. Korean archers remain calm in the clutch of gold medal match

HANGZHOU, China -- In the deciding fourth set of the South Korea-China gold medal match of the women's recurve team event Friday, South Korean archer An San hit an 8 for her final shot, the lowest score the reigning Olympic champion had.

With South Korea holding a one-point lead over China with three shots to go, her eight-point performance placed a huge amount of pressure on her following teammates of Choi Mi-sun and Lim Si-hyeon, who had to make up for the mistake.

