(Asiad) N. Korea get silver after 4-1 loss to Japan in women's football final

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 6 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fell to defending champions Japan to earn the silver medal in women's football at the 19th Asian Games on Friday.

In the women's football final at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, North Korea lost to Japan 4-1 to finish runner-up.

North Korea, three-time Asian Games champions, failed to retrieve their gold medal at the Hangzhou Games after being knocked out of quarterfinals in the 2018 tournament.

North Korea elimianted South Korea in the quarterfinals this year.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, North Korean players react after losing to Japan in the final of women's football at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Japan won their second consecutive Asiad title following the first one in 2018.

Women's football has been competed since 1990, and China, Japan and North Korea share three gold medals apiece.

In the 11th minute, Japan's Yoshino Nakashima scored the first goal of the game on Yuzuki Yamamoto's cross to give her team a 1-0 lead.

Minutes later, North Korea seemed to lose their rhythm as forward An Myong-song was replaced with Sung Hyang-sim after complaining of a knee injury.

Just before the first half ended, however, North Korea leveled the game thanks to Kim Kyong-yong's 12th goal in Hangzhou.

But North Korea allowed two more goals to Japan with some 20 minutes remaining and failed to make up for the gap until the end of the match.

North Korea's sole scorer, Kim Kyong-yong, finished as the top scorer of the tournament with a total of 12 goals.



view larger image In this Reuters photo, North Korean players compete against Japan in the final of the women's football at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

