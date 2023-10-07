Go to Contents
09:06 October 07, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 7.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Gyun-ryong's nomination rejected by Assembly ... President Yoon asked for trouble (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong rejected, creating 1st judicial vacuum in 30 yrs (Kookmin Daily)
-- Supreme Court chief justice nomination rejected to create at least 2-month void (Donga Ilbo)
-- Opposition votes down Lee Gyun-ryong's nomination ... judicial vacuum to lengthen (Segye Times)
-- Supreme Court chief justice seat vacant for 1st time in 35 yrs ... extreme political strife leads to judicial vacuum (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong rejected, creating 1st judicial vacuum in 30 yrs (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Farther and much more into space (Hankyoreh)
-- Politics gone, putting people in judicial void (Hankook Ilbo)
-- National Assembly's tyranny creates judicial vacuum (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Number of U.S. jobs soars ... fears over monetary tightening loom bigger (Korea Economic Daily)
