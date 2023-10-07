Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #girl group #Le Sserafim #concerts #concellation #Bangkok

Le Sserafim cancels Bangkok concerts for health reasons

11:52 October 07, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim called off two concerts in Bangkok after three members were diagnosed with influenza, the group's agency said Saturday.

Source Music put a notice on the cancellation of the shows on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform.

The five-member group planned to hold two concerts in the Thai capital on Saturday and Sunday as part of its "Flame Rises" world tour.

"Members Chaewon, Yunjin and Kazuha visited a hospital with symptoms of high fever and headache and were diagnosed with influenza A," the agency said. "We inevitably decided to cancel the concerts, judging it was difficult to press ahead with them, based on the artists' conditions and opinions from doctors."

view larger image K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is seen in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is seen in this photo provided by Source Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK