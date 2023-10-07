Go to Contents
(Asiad) S. Korean Lim Si-hyeon wins women's recurve archery gold over teammate An San

12:03 October 07, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon defeated teammate An San for the gold medal in the women's individual recurve event at the Asian Games in China on Saturday.

Lim defeated An by the set score of 6-0 at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

Lim became the second triple gold medalist for South Korea in Hangzhou, after swimmer Kim Woo-min. Lim had earlier won gold medals in the mixed team and women's team events.

South Korea ended the archery competition with four gold medals, all of them coming from recurve. India swept up all five gold medals in compound, leaving South Korea with three silver and two bronze medals in the discipline.

view larger image This Oct. 6, 2023, photo shows South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon during the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

This Oct. 6, 2023, photo shows South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon during the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

