(Asiad) S. Korean compound archers eye redemption after India reigns supreme in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- With India having collected all five compound archery gold medals at the 19th Asian Games in China, South Korean archers said Saturday they couldn't wait to take another crack at the emerging continental archery power.



So Chae-won had South Korea's last shot at preventing an Indian sweep in compound at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Saturday, but she lost to Jyothi Surekha Vennam in the women's individual final by 149-145.

Vennam finished with 14 straight 10s, after starting off with a 9.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel that pressure," So said of trying to win South Korea's first compound gold here while also keeping India at bay for a change. "But when people say, 'No pressure,' that only adds pressure. But during the competition, I tried to block out such noise."



So gave India full credit for making headway in compound archery in recent years.

"I know India is quite supportive of the compound program, and I don't think Indian archers just got lucky here. They've been working really hard," So said. "But we're no pushover. Let's see who gets the last laugh at the Asian championships late this year (in Bangkok)."

The men's individual final in Hangzhou featured two Indian archers, and two South Koreans, Yang Jae-won and Joo Jae-hoon, met in the bronze medal match. Yang prevailed 147-146 for his second medal in Hangzhou, following the team silver.



"It would have been great if we'd met for the gold medal," Yang said. "One of us had to go empty-handed. I am happy to win a medal for myself but also feel sorry to my teammate."

Yang and a third member of the men's compound team, Kim Jong-ho, had recently tested positive for COVID-19. For one reason or another, Yang said South Korean compound archers were not 100 percent physically.

And when they are completely healthy, then it could be a different story, Yang said.

"Honestly, I think our compound archers are as talented as Indian archers," Yang said. "It's just that we weren't in the best physical condition from the start of this competition. I don't think we competed to the best of our abilities because of that. At the Asian championships, we will try to get into better form and beat India for first place."



