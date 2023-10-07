(Asiad) Archery gold, silver medalists not surprised with S. Korean dominance in recurve

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- The gold medal match for the women's individual recurve archery at the Asian Games in China on Saturday pitted one South Korean against another.

It guaranteed that South Korea would leave Hangzhou with four gold medals in recurve, and it didn't come as a surprise to the two finalists, Lim Si-hyeon and An San.



Lim beat An 6-0 in the set score for her third gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, adding it to her mixed team and women's team titles from earlier in the week.

As the youngest member of the women's team at 20, Lim said she simply tried to follow the lead of An, 22, and the third member, Choi Mi-sun, 27.

"I fully expected us to do well here, because I know how hard we've all worked to get to this point," An said. "This is pretty gratifying."

An said she was proud of her team's collective achievement.

"Other countries have been on the rise and we see so many South Korean coaches helping different countries get better," An said. "But I think we sent a message here that South Korea is still the strongest team in recurve archery. I am really proud of that."

An, a triple gold medalist herself from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, said she wanted to welcome Lim to the exclusive club.



"If she can build on this experience, I think she will be an even better archer going forward," An said of her teammate.

The two will now begin preparing for the next Summer Olympics in Paris, less than a year away. Given the depth of archery talent in South Korea and the cutthroat nature of the national team trials, there is no guarantee that the two will be back for the Olympics.



"I am going to keep picking the brains of my teammates and try to make the Olympic team with them," Lim said. "I think I've done a good job of following in their footsteps."

An added, "Just trying to prepare for an event as big as the Olympics is valuable experience. I am going to do the best I can to qualify for the Olympics."



The two archers bumped fists before the final but didn't have much of a chat.

"I was more nervous before this final than other events, but I wanted to have fun competing against San," Lim said. "I did everything I wanted to do, and I really enjoyed that experience."

Standing next to Lim, An added with a smile, "I didn't shoot well, so this wasn't so fun for me."



