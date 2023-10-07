(Asiad) Archery coach proud of pupil for achieving rare feat

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Yang Chang-hoon, head coach of the South Korean recurve archery team at the Asian Games here in China, once accomplished a feat that will likely be never matched: winning four gold medals at a single Asiad.

Yang did so in 1986, when times were quite different in the sport. Seoul, the host city, put six gold medals up for grabs each for men and women, with four of the five individual events featuring targets set at the distances of 30m, 50m, 70m and 90m.



view larger image Yang Chang-hoon (R), head coach of the South Korean recurve archery team, congratulates archers An San, Lim Si-hyeon and Choi Mi-sun (L to R) after they clinched the gold medal in the women's team event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

Today, the most gold medals a recurve archer can win is three: mixed team, team and individual, with targets all set 70m away. It is impossible to win four gold medals, and going 3-for-3 is difficult, too.

On Saturday, the final day of archery in Hangzhou, South Korea's Lim Si-hyeon completed her hat trick of gold medals by beating teammate An San in the women's individual final. Lim is the first archer to win three gold medals in the same year since 1986.

It was a proud moment for Yang.

"I know I was lucky to win those four gold medals then," Yang said with a laugh after the competition ended at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre. "And to see one of my athletes win three gold medals here, it means so much. I want to thank Si-hyeon and congratulate her on the job well done. It's just not an easy thing to do."



view larger image South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon holds up three fingers after winning the women's individual recurve title for her third gold medal of the 19th Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean archery is so competitive that whoever survives the national team trials is almost assured of a medal at international competitions. South Korea brought four archers each for the men's and women's teams in recurve, but the worst-performing one of the four in the individual qualification round here got dropped from all events here. Countries were each limited to three archers for the team event, two archers for the individual event, and one archer from each gender for the mixed event. Kim Woo-jin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with nine world titles, was the victim of the number's game on the men's side.

"Basically, you'd have to be the best all the way from the qualification to the final to be able to capture three gold medals,' Yang said. "Si-hyeon has had a perfect competition."

With Lim's gold, South Korea led all countries with four gold medals in recurve in Hangzhou, the men's individual event being the lone event that it didn't win.



view larger image South Korean archer Lim Si-hyeon competes in the final of the women's individual recurve event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I'd give our team a perfect 100 points out of 100," Yang said. "It's a shame we got the bronze in the men's individual, but the women's team won our seventh straight gold and we produced a triple champion."

Lim defeated her teammate, An San, for the individual gold. An herself was a triple gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Lim was the youngest female archer for South Korea at 20, and An is still just 22.

The future is in good hands, Yang said.

"It was really encouraging to see those two young athletes battle for the gold medal," Yang said. "As these young archers continue to improve, they also push some of the older athletes and keep them on their toes. And of course, those young athletes have been following examples set by veterans. I am confident we'll see more of the same in the future."



view larger image South Korean archers An San, Choi Mi-sun and Lim Si-hyeon (L to R) celebrate during the victory ceremony for the women's recurve team event after winning the gold medal at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

