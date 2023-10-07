(Asiad) Weightlifter Park Hye-jeong grabs gold, Son Young-hee takes silver for S. Korea

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean weightlifters Park Hye-jeong and Son Young-hee grabbed the gold and silver medals at the Asian Games in China on Saturday, the first 1-2 finish in weightlifting for South Korea in 33 years.

In the women's +87kg event, Park lifted 125kg in snatch and 169kg in clean and jerk for a total of 294kg at Xiaoshan Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

Son took second place after lifting 124kg in snatch and 159kg in clean and jerk for 283kg in total weight.

Park's was South Korea's first gold in weightlifting, which wrapped up its competition in Hangzhou on Saturday.



view larger image This May 14, 2023, file photo shows South Korean weightlifter Park Hye-jeong during the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

Park emerged as the gold medal favorite in the women's heaviest weight class after Li Wenwen of China, the world record holder, pulled out of the Asiad late last month with an injury.

South Korea had a pair of gold-silver finish in men's weightlifting in 1990: Kim Byung-chan and Lee Hyung-keun in the men's 90kg event, and Kim Tae-hyun and Chun Sang-suk in the men's 110kg event.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)