(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's doubles badminton

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won the silver medal in the men's mixed doubles badminton event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.

The duo of Choi Sol-gyu and Kim Won-ho lost to the Indian pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty 2-0 (21-18, 21-16) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

This is South Korea's fifth medal from shuttlecock at the Hangzhou Games, including a gold medal from the women's team event.

Choi Sol-gyu (R) and Kim Won-ho of South Korea compete during a round of 16 competition of the men's doubles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 4, 2023.

The Choi-Kim duo lost the first game 21-18 as they struggled with the Indians' hard smashing and wide court coverage. They were leading the game until the 18th point but allowed six straight points to their opponent and lost the game.

The second game was one-sided. After tying at 3-3, the South Koreans could not take the lead for the rest of the game.

