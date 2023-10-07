(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in women's doubles badminton

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won silver in the women's mixed doubles badminton event at the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games in China on Saturday.

The South Korean pair of Baek Hana and Lee So-hee lost to China's Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 2-0 (21-18, 21-17) in the gold medal match held at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

It is South Korea's second badminton silver of the day after the one in the men's doubles.

Baek and Lee became the first silver medalist duo since the 1994 Asian Games after Chung So-young and Gil Young-ah, who were defeated by compatriots Shim Eun-jung and Jang Hye-ock.

South Korea last won the women's doubles title in 2002 when the Ra Kyung-min and Lee Kyung-won pair topped the podium.



view larger image Baek Hana (L) and Lee So-hee of South Korea compete in the semifinal of the women's team badminton competition at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, at the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Korean duo struggled against the strong offense of the Chinese team throughout the first game. Tying at 18-18, they failed to lift powerful smashes and allowed three straight points to lose the 40-minute game.

In the beginning of the second game, Baek and Lee took an early 7-1 lead on some miscues by the Chinese team's defense. But they lost their big lead to an 11-11 tie as the Chinese regained their rhythm. Then the game went tightly but South Korea failed to turn the tide after Lee's smash was called out at 16-16.

brk@yna.co.kr

