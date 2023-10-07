Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #An Se-young #badminton

(Asiad) World badminton champ An Se-young claims Asian Games singles gold

23:00 October 07, 2023

By Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- Reigning world champion An Se-young claimed the women's singles badminton title at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday, becoming the first South Korean to win the Asiad gold in 29 years.

An beat China's Chen Yu Fei 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 21-8) in the women's singles final at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China.

This medal is An's first singles title at the Asian Games and the second gold at the Hangzhou Games following the one in the women's team event.

It is the first time that South Korea won the women's singles competition since legendary player Bang Soo-hyun took the title in 1994.

view larger image An Se-young of South Korea competes in the semifinal of the women's singles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

An Se-young of South Korea competes in the semifinal of the women's singles badminton event at Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, during the 19th Asian Games on Oct. 6, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK