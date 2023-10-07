(Asiad) S. Korea defeat Japan for 3rd straight men's football gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured a record third straight Asian Games men's football gold medal Saturday in China, rallying past Japan 2-1 after conceding an early goal.



view larger image Cho Young-wook of South Korea celebrates his goal against Japan during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored his tournament-best eighth goal to level the score at 1-1, and forward Cho Young-wook netted the eventual winner in the second half at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou.

Coached by Hwang Sun-hong, South Korea's under-24 squad went undefeated in the competition, with three wins in the group stage followed by four more victories in the knockouts.

South Korea scored 27 goals and allowed only three.



view larger image Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea scores a header against Japan during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

