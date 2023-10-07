(Asiad) Gold rush: S. Korea goes on medal spree as competition nears end

By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- With the 19th Asian Games headed toward the finish line, South Korea scooped up six gold medals on Saturday, its highest single day total during the competition.

South Korea captured a record fourth consecutive gold medal in baseball by beating Chinese Taipei 2-0 in a nail-biting gold medal game.



Starter Moon Dong-ju threw six shutout innings and struck out seven. South Korea scored its two runs on a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch by Chinese Taipei starter Lin Yu-Min.

South Korean closer Go Woo-suk allowed two singles with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but finished the game by inducing a double play ball off the bat of Wu Nien-Ting.

Later in the night, South Korea also made history in men's football, winning an unprecedented third straight gold with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong scored his tournament-best eighth goal to tie the match after Japan scored 80 seconds in, and forward Cho Young-wook netted the winning goal in the second half.



In between the two gold medals in the two most popular professional sports in South Korea, the country picked up four gold medals in four different sports.

An Se-young, world No. 1 in women's singles badminton, validated her pre-Asian Games favorite status by winning the women's singles title. An overcame an apparent right knee injury to defeat Chen Yufei of China 2-1 (21-18, 17-21, 21-8).

It was one of three medals for South Korea in badminton on this day, coming after silver medals in the men's and women's doubles.



In archery, Lim Si-hyeon defeated teammate An San 6-0 in the set score for the women's individual recurve gold medal. Lim became the first archer in 37 years to win at least three gold medals at a single Asiad, and also South Korea's second triple gold medalist in Hangzhou after swimmer Kim Woo-min.

South Korea also added a silver in the women's individual compound and a bronze medal each in the men's individual compound and the men's individual recurve, as the archery competition wrapped up Saturday.

South Korea also enjoyed a 1-2 finish in weightlifting, as Park Hye-jeong beat out Son Young-hee for the gold in the women's +87kg event.



Park posted a total weight of 294kg, with 125kg in snatch and 169kg in clean and jerk. Son lifted 283kg in total, after 124kg in snatch and 159kg in clean and jerk.

They are the first pair of South Korean weightlifters to grab gold and silver in the same weight division since 1990.

Of all the gold medals won by a South Korean athlete on Saturday, Mun Hye-gyeong's victory in the women's singles final in soft tennis took the shortest amount of time.



Mun needed only 13 minutes to defeat the defending champion from Japan, Noa Takahashi, 4-0 (4-2, 4-2, 4-0, 4-0). Mun's title ended up being South Korea's only soft tennis gold medal in Hangzhou, as Yoon Hyoung-wook settled for silver in the men's singles after losing in the semifinals earlier Saturday.

South Korea collected three medals in ju-jitsu as the martial art competition ended Saturday. Sung Ki-ra and Choi Hee-joo earned silver and bronze in the women's -63kg, while Kim Hee-seoung took home silver in the men's -85kg.

Sport climber Seo Chae-hyun was awarded silver in the women's combined event after the final was canceled due to rain. Seo had the same semifinals score as the champion, Ai Mori of Japan, but Mori had a better score than Seo in the qualification stage, which served as the tiebreaker.

South Korea earned its first-ever medal in the brand new sport of breaking, with B-boy Kim Hong-yul, better known by his stage name Hong 10, grabbing silver in the men's competition.

The Asian Games will draw to a conclusion on Sunday.



