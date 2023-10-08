(Asiad) PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in among prominent athletes to receive military service exemption

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 7 (Yonhap) -- For South Korean male athletes, winning an Asian Games gold medal comes with an added bonus: an exemption from mandatory military service.

It's often a touchy and divisive issue in South Korea, and prominent professional athletes receive the bulk of the spotlight, for one reason or another.



South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in waves to fans after winning the Asian Games men's football gold medal over Japan at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

For the South Korean men's Asiad football team, which beat Japan 2-1 for the gold medal in China on Saturday night, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Lee Kang-in is easily the biggest name among those getting an exemption.

It comes at an opportune time in Lee's career, too. The 22-year-old signed a lucrative deal with the French champions this summer, and the military service exemption will set him on a path to an uninterrupted career in France or perhaps elsewhere in Europe down the road.

This was the gamble that PSG were willing to take. Because the Asian Games aren't part of the FIFA international calendar, clubs are under no obligation to release their players. However, Lee convinced PSG to let him play for the country in the middle of their club season and even put that into his contract.

PSG only let him leave after he played in a UEFA Champions League group stage match soon after the Asian Games tournament kicked off, and Lee didn't join South Korea until the third and final group stage match. And he never once played a full 90 minutes.



Jeong Woo-yeong of South Korea (R) scores a header against Japan during the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee, who missed some time from late August to early September with a left quadriceps injury, wasn't close to being South Korea's best player on their run to the gold medal. That distinction belongs to Jeong Woo-yeong, midfielder for the Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart who led the Asian Games tournament with eight goals in seven matches.

Jeong scored a brace in the semifinals against Uzbekistan and netted the equalizer against Japan to key South Korea's rally. Though not nearly as beloved as Lee by South Korean fans, Jeong, 24, is another talented young attacking player who will now be able to enjoy a potentially long club career.

Before Lee and Jeong came the likes of Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, who earned their military service exemptions with their 2018 Asian Games gold medals. Both players have established themselves as among the best in Europe, something Lee and Jeong will now try to do as they enter their prime years.



South Korean players and coaches celebrate their 2-1 win over Japan in the Asian Games men's football gold medal match at Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

