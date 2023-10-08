Oct. 9



1446 -- Sejong, the fourth king of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), unveils a new system of writing the Korean language to promote literacy and give the state, which had relied on the use of Chinese characters, its own alphabet. Known as Hangeul, it has since replaced Chinese characters in everyday use.



1983 -- Seventeen high-ranking South Korean officials, including two Cabinet members, are killed by a bomb at the Martyr's Mausoleum in Rangoon, Burma. The officials were accompanying then President Chun Doo-hwan, who was unhurt, on a visit to the Southeast Asian country. Burma, now called Myanmar, blamed North Korea for the bombing after capturing several North Korean agents and severed diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.



2000 -- North Korean Vice Admiral Jo Myong-rok visits the United States as an envoy of leader Kim Jong-il. The trip came a few weeks after then U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited the North and held talks with Kim.



2006 -- North Korea announces through its official Korean Central News Agency that it successfully and safely conducted an underground nuclear test. The South Korean government confirms a 3.58-3.7 magnitude seismic tremor in a remote area of the North's Hamgyeong Province at around 10:36 a.m.



2007 -- U.S. President George W. Bush says he welcomes the latest inter-Korean summit agreement calling for peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.



2008 -- The North Korean navy warns that repeated violations of its waters by South Korean warships raise the possibility of a clash in the Yellow Sea.



2009 -- South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama agree to seek a "comprehensive" solution to ending North Korea's nuclear development through a package deal.

