Nearly 20,000 reports of stalking filed to police over past 2 yrs: data

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Police received nearly 20,000 reports of stalking crimes over the past two years since the enactment of the anti-stalking law, police data showed Sunday.

As of August, police had received a total of 19,394 reports of stalking since the anti-stalking law went into effect in October 2021, according to data submitted to Rep. Chung Woo-taik of the ruling People Power Party.

Suspects were apprehended in a total of 18,181 cases, but only 7 percent of the apprehended suspects were formally arrested in 2021, and 3.3 percent last year, according to the data. This year's statistics have not been finalized yet.

The anti-stalking law aims to seek heavier punishments for any acts classified as "stalking," such as acts of approaching, following or sending unwelcomed messages, among others.

Perpetrators of stalking crimes are subject to less than three years in prison or 30 million won in fines, according to the law. Before, acts of stalking were classified in the Criminal Code as a misdemeanor, subject to less than 100,000 won ($74.4) in fines.

"The police should take more stern measures to address concerns from victims, since most stalking suspects are released without detention," Chung said.



