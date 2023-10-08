Arrest warrant sought for high schooler over alleged serial assaults against teenage girls

SUWON, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- Police on Sunday sought an arrest warrant for a high school student for allegedly attacking three teenage girls he did not know in a span of two days.

The Suwon Seobu Police Station applied for the warrant against the 16-year-old suspect, whose identity was withheld, on charges of robbery and assaults.

He is suspected of choking and attacking a teenage girl after breaking into a women's restroom at a shopping center in the city of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly used violence against another teenage girl inside an elevator in an apartment block in the adjacent city of Suwon on Friday, and assaulted a third teenage girl at another apartment building on the same day.

As the third victim lost consciousness, the suspect pulled her into an emergency staircase and ran away with her cell phone, the police said.

His motivation behind the serial assaults is not known, but he has a track record of sex crime, police officials said. He was caught at a local internet cafe in Suwon on Saturday.



view larger image This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows police officers nabbing a criminal suspect in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 7, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

