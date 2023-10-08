No reported harm to S. Koreans from militant Hamas' attack on Israel: foreign ministry

SEOUL, Oct. 8 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Sunday there has been no reported harm to around 570 South Korean nationals in Israel from the Hamas militant group's rocket attack on Israel.

The militant Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip in Palestine, launched rocket attacks on central and southern areas of Israel during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, leaving hundreds of people killed on both sides.

As of 11 a.m., there had been no reported harm to South Korean nationals, according to a foreign ministry official.

A total of 570 South Koreans are estimated to be living or staying in Israel, including some 290 Korean citizens in Jerusalem, according to the ministry.



view larger image This photo, carried by EPA on Oct. 8, 2023, shows smokes from Israel's retaliatory attacks on the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip of Palestine. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



