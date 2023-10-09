Kim Hyo-joo goes wire-to-wire for 6th career LPGA title in Texas

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kim Hyo-joo has gone wire-to-wire to capture her sixth career LPGA title in Texas.

Kim cruised to a four-stroke victory at the Ascendant LPGA at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Sunday (local time). She shot a final round of two-under 69 to finish at 13-under 271, with Bianca Pagdanganan and Atthaya Thitikul tying for second at nine-under.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea celebrates after winning the Ascendant LPGA at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim, who had four birdies and two bogeys Sunday, is the second straight South Korean winner on the tour, following the rookie Ryu Hae-ran, who earned her maiden victory in Arkansas last week.

This is Kim's first title since April 2022. She had a pair of runner-up finishes this year before the breakthrough in Texas.

Kim entered this tournament leading the tour in scoring average at 69.79 strokes per round and also in greens in regulation at 74.37 percent. No player had played more rounds under par than Kim's 46 prior to this tournament.

She submitted four more under-par rounds at Old American Golf Club.

Kim's was the fourth win by a South Korean player this year, which matches last year's total with six tournaments remaining.



In this Associated Press photo, Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea lifts the championship trophy after winning the Ascendant LPGA at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, on Oct. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

