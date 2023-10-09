Hanwha to promote defense products at U.S. Army's exhibition

Go to Contents
10:50 October 09, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday its U.S. subsidiary will promote its artillery and other defense products at the U.S. Army's annual exhibition this week.

Hanwha Defense USA will attend the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Monday to Wednesday (local time) at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., for possible deals, the company said in a statement.

Hanwha has decided to participate in the AUSA exhibition as the demand for artillery grows amid the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war.

Hanwha plans to display K9 self-propelled howitzers, artillery modular charging systems, ammunition resupply vehicles and TAipers guided air-to-ground missiles, among other products, the statement said.

view larger image This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace shows its booth set up to promote its defense products at the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Oct. 9-11, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo provided by Hanwha Aerospace shows its booth set up to promote its defense products at the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition scheduled from Oct. 9-11, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


