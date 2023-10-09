High schooler arrested over alleged serial assaults against 3 teenage girls

SUWON, South Korea, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- A male high school student was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking three teenage girls purportedly with the intent of sexually assaulting them.

The Suwon District Court issued an arrest warrant against the 16-year-old male suspect, whose identity was withheld, on charges of robbery, assault and attempted rape.

He is suspected of choking and attacking a teenage girl after breaking into a women's restroom at a shopping center in the city of Hwaseong, south of Seoul, on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly used violence against another teenage girl inside an elevator in an apartment block in the adjacent city of Suwon on Friday, and assaulted a third teenage girl at another apartment building on the same day.

In its ruling, the court cited the suspect's risk of flight despite his juvenile status under the criminal justice system.

The suspect's motivation behind the serial assaults was not known, but he reportedly has a previous sex crime record. He was caught at a local internet cafe in Suwon on Saturday.



view larger image This file photo shows the Suwon Disctrict Court in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

