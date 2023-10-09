(LEAD) Korean Air cancels Tel Aviv-bound flights this week over Israel-Hamas conflict

(ATTN: REWRITES headline; UPDATES with more details at bottom)

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Co. has canceled its flights from Incheon to Tel Aviv this week amid safety concerns over the escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to company officials Monday.

South Korea's leading air carrier has canceled all three KE957 flights from Incheon to Tel Aviv, which run regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for the week.

The company, however, has kept in place the returning KE958 flights, which transport passengers from Tel Aviv to Incheon. It plans to decide whether to operate the return flights after reviewing the airport situation in Tel Aviv.

"With passenger safety as the top priority, we plan to carefully monitor the local situation and make decisions regarding future flights," a company official said.

According to industry sources, Korean Air plans to operate a return flight from Tel Aviv on Tuesday to transport South Koreans currently in Israel back home. The KE958 flight is expected to arrive in Incheon on Wednesday morning.

South Korea on Sunday issued a special travel advisory on Israel and urged its nationals to leave the country.

A total of 570 South Koreans are estimated to be living or staying in Israel, in addition to some 360 traveling in the country, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

