LG Electronics to bring S. Korean employees in Israel back home amid safety concerns

SEOUL, Oct. 9 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. has decided to bring its South Korean employees in Tel Aviv back home due to safety concerns over the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, according to industry sources Monday.

According to the sources, the South Korean electronics giant was arranging for the return of a group of around 20 people comprising of the employees and their families based in Tel Aviv.

LG Electronics ordered its employees in the Tel Aviv branch to work at home after Hamas launched its assault on Israel on Saturday.

According to business industry sources, no damage has yet been reported among firms operating in the Middle Eastern country.



view larger image The corporate logo of LG Electronics (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)