SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 10.



Korean-language dailies

-- In war of extremes, the people were nowhere (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Israel moves to seal off Gaza (Kookmin Daily)

-- Middle East war spreads to 'U.S.-Iran proxy war' (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Israeli military to launch ground operations in Gaza Strip within 48 hrs' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Hamas' surprise attack'; countermeasures urgent against N.K. long-range artillery (Segye Times)

-- Bound by Sept. 19 agreement, S. Korea has no countermeasures against N.K. surprise attack (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Israeli troops gather at Gaza boundary wall; 120,000 Palestinians escape in terror (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Israeli troops gather near Gaza in preparation for ground operations (Hankyoreh)

-- Israel moves to deploy ground forces in 'retaliation of blood' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Global oil prices rise sharply as bloody ground war imminent (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Concerns arise of 5th Middle East war; global oil prices jump 4 pct (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Pyongyang could replicate Hamas in attack (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Fight to recapture Israeli towns 'taking longer than expected' (Korea Herald)

-- Korean companies in Israel on alert over war with Hamas (Korea Times)

