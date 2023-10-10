(LEAD) N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up, but no surprise announcement yet

(ATTN: RECASTS lead, headline; UPDATES with details)

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official news agency said Tuesday that an "important report" is coming up, prompting speculation it could be related to a satellite launch, but no major announcement has been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) gave no details in the short Korean-language dispatch sent at 7:28 a.m.

As of 2 p.m., there has been no surprise announcement or report.

Tuesday is the 78th founding anniversary of the North's ruling Workers' Party.

The North has also said it would try to launch a military spy satellite in October after two failed launch attempts in May and August.

A unification ministry official said that there have been similar cases in the past, in which the KCNA talked of an important report coming up, but nothing major happened.

On Aug. 2, the KCNA sent the same-worded dispatch, but no surprise announcement came on the day except for statements denouncing France's joint air drills with South Korea and the U.S. parliamentary confirmation of a new special envoy for the North's human rights.

