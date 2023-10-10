The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(LEAD) Yoon instructs gov't to thoroughly prepare safety measures for S. Koreans in Israel

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Tuesday to thoroughly prepare safety measures for South Korean residents and travelers in Israel amid its escalating conflict with the Hamas militant group.

Yoon gave the instruction during a Cabinet meeting, while noting that the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could increase economic uncertainties.



Concerns over N. Korean artillery threats renew after Hamas rocket attack on Israel

SEOUL -- Hamas' surprise rocket attack on Israel has renewed security concerns in South Korea over Seoul's capabilities to counter a potential attack from North Korea.

Hamas unleashed a barrage of some 5,000 rockets on Israel last Saturday, with some of them bypassing Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, despite its known interception rate of 90 percent.



Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Tue. morning amid uncertainties over Israel-Palestine conflict

SEOUL -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Tuesday morning as investors assess growing market uncertainties due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 26.07 points, or 1.08 percent, to 2,434.80 as of 11:20 a.m. The KOSPI opened tracking a rebound in Wall Street shares.



Finance minister warns of greater market volatility over Israel-Hamas fighting, vows contingency plans

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday that the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has raised market uncertainties and is expected to cause greater volatility in oil prices, calling for thorough monitoring and economic contingency plans.

He made the remarks during a meeting with ministry officials to explore ways to minimize the impact of the incident on the South Korean economy, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Election watchdog's cybersecurity system vulnerable to hacking attacks: NIS

SEONGNAM, South Korea -- The voting and ballot counting systems at the state-run election watchdog remain vulnerable to potential hacking attacks by North Korea, the intelligence agency said Tuesday.

Announcing the outcome of a joint cybersecurity checkup on the National Election Commission (NEC), the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said North Korea could penetrate into the election watchdog's network "at any time" due to its weak security system, though no such infiltration has been identified.



N.K. news agency says 'important report' is coming up

SEOUL -- North Korea's official news agency said Tuesday an "important report" is coming up.

The Korean Central News Agency gave no details in the short Korean-language dispatch sent at 7:28 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., there has been no surprise announcement or report.



USS Ronald Regan aircraft carrier to arrive in Busan this week

SEOUL -- The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier will arrive at a key South Korean naval base later this week, Seoul's defense ministry said Tuesday, in a major show of force against North Korean threats.

Carrier Strike Group 5, which includes the aircraft carrier, the Aegis-equipped USS Shoup destroyer and other warships, will enter the naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday for a five-day visit, according to the ministry.



N. Korea defends military spy satellite as 'indispensable strategic option'

SEOUL -- A North Korean official on Tuesday called the country's military spy satellite an "indispensable strategic option" to counter the United States, which is "getting hell-bent on space militarization."

Following two botched attempts to launch the military spy satellite, named the Malligyong-1, mounted on the Chollima-1 rocket in May and August, North Korea has announced plans for a third attempt in October without specifying a specific launch date.

