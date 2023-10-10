YG's new girl group Babymonster to launch next month

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- Babymonster, YG Entertainment's new girl group, will make its debut in November, two months later than originally planned, the K-pop label said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment made the announcement as it posted a promotional poster for the group's upcoming debut on its official blog in the afternoon.

The company said the debut was delayed for about two months to carefully choose the best songs for the group's debut out of collaborative projects from overseas composers and YG producers.

Among them, a song with an intense vibe has finally been selected to lead the debut album, the company added.

view larger image A poster for announcing the debut plan of YG Entertainment's new girl group Babymonster, provided by the agency (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"We ask for your understanding for the delay caused to carefully select the lead track in order to repay you all with the best results," the agency said.

The K-pop septet has recently begun to craft the choreography for the main song, with the filming of its music video scheduled to begin around the end of this month, according to the agency.

"Now that all the preparations are complete, we will continue to do our best and run at full speed after the group's official debut in November," it added.

Babymonster will be the first girl group from the K-pop powerhouse in seven years since BLACKPINK.

The rookie group consists of seven members from various Asian countries, including South Korea, Thailand and Japan, and chosen from an open competition -- Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Chiquita, Ruka and Asa.

