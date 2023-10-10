Insurance firms' capital adequacy improves in Q2 on decline in liabilities

SEOUL, Oct. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean insurance companies saw their capital adequacy ratios improve in the second quarter from three months earlier, helped by a decline in insurance liabilities thanks to high interest rates, data showed Tuesday.
The average capital adequacy ratio of local insurance firms came to 223.6 percent as of end-June, up 4.7 percentage points from the previous quarter, according to the data released by the Financial Supervisory Service.
The data was based on the newly implemented the Korean Insurance Capital Standard, a new regulation implemented this year to stipulate insurers to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of 100 percent or above as part of efforts to keep their fiscal soundness.
The ratio for life insurance companies increased 4.9 percentage points on-quarter to 224.3 percent, and the ratio for non-life insurers rose 4.4 percentage points to 222.7 percent.
As of end-June, a total of 19 insurance companies have adopted transitional measures for the new regulation.
