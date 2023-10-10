GCH Corp 14,360 DN 600
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 4,200
COSMOCHEM 36,200 DN 550
POSCO Holdings 493,000 DN 21,000
DB INSURANCE 89,000 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 33,600 UP 400
Kumyang 103,000 DN 7,100
Daesang 18,980 DN 70
SKNetworks 5,770 DN 40
SK hynix 119,500 DN 900
Youngpoong 513,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 35,800 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 19,950 UP 70
Hanssem 52,300 DN 1,400
F&F 105,500 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 262,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 37,050 0
Kogas 24,050 UP 600
Hanwha 23,800 UP 650
DB HiTek 49,600 DN 150
CJ 79,800 DN 1,000
LX INT 25,950 DN 550
TaihanElecWire 11,380 DN 270
GS Retail 22,500 DN 100
Ottogi 368,000 DN 2,000
YoulchonChem 30,200 UP 1,050
LG Energy Solution 458,500 DN 5,500
HtlShilla 72,500 DN 4,800
Hanmi Science 34,750 UP 150
SamsungElecMech 134,400 UP 2,600
HDKSOE 101,400 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 27,050 UP 50
MS IND 17,000 DN 400
OCI Holdings 87,700 DN 4,600
LS ELECTRIC 85,000 DN 1,100
KorZinc 487,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,290 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 76,300 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 27,250 DN 750
S-Oil 75,800 UP 2,900
