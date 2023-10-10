Hansae 18,770 DN 360
Youngone Corp 48,850 UP 1,250
CSWIND 48,100 DN 650
GKL 14,980 DN 210
KOLON IND 45,100 DN 1,000
HanmiPharm 318,500 UP 7,000
SD Biosensor 9,820 DN 510
Meritz Financial 53,400 0
BNK Financial Group 7,060 UP 160
DGB Financial Group 8,230 UP 280
emart 70,400 UP 700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY373 50 DN500
PIAM 26,600 DN 400
HANJINKAL 41,350 0
CHONGKUNDANG 95,400 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 38,750 DN 450
HL MANDO 40,600 DN 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 726,000 DN 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 49,200 UP 1,000
Netmarble 41,650 UP 300
KRAFTON 151,200 UP 1,800
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 UP 1,000
ORION 124,900 DN 700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 21,050 DN 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,520 UP 800
BGF Retail 139,600 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 61,000 DN 1,800
HDC-OP 10,110 UP 40
HYOSUNG TNC 296,000 DN 25,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 368,000 DN 10,000
HANILCMT 12,400 UP 520
SKBS 66,700 0
WooriFinancialGroup 12,420 UP 110
KakaoBank 23,400 UP 200
HYBE 223,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 68,100 DN 1,700
DL E&C 28,850 DN 1,550
kakaopay 39,450 UP 400
K Car 10,010 DN 140
SKSQUARE 43,400 UP 700
(END)
- State auditor says limited energy rate hikes contributed to state utility firms' financial crisis
- S. Korea vows high-level follow-up talks with U.S., Japan for stronger trilateral cooperation
- Bundang stabbing rampage suspect requests psychological evaluation
- Mother arrested for throwing newborn daughter out motel window to her death