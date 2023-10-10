The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



(2nd LD) Finance minister warns of greater market volatility over Israel-Hamas fighting, vows contingency plans

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said Tuesday that the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas has raised market uncertainties and is expected to cause greater volatility in oil prices, calling for thorough monitoring and economic contingency plans.

He made the remarks during a meeting with ministry officials to explore ways to minimize the impact of the incident on the South Korean economy, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Over 190 S. Koreans to return home from Israel following deadly clashes

SEOUL -- A South Korean passenger jet carrying dozens of citizens is set to return home from Israel, the foreign ministry said Tuesday, after violence erupted between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The Korean Air Co. flight, carrying 191 South Korean nationals, is expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at around 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday after taking off from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday (local time).

FM cites resolution process with Japan over reservation about awarding forced labor victim with order of merit

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin said Tuesday the ongoing resolution process with Japan for the compensation of Korean forced labor victims needs to be taken into account when considering the matter of awarding a surviving victim with an order of merit.

Park's comments came after the foreign ministry effectively thwarted the move by the country's human rights watchdog late last year to give Yang Geum-deok, an elderly Korean victim of forced labor under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, a Moran Medal, the second-highest Order of Civil Merit.

S. Korea considers increasing oil stockpiling over Israel-Hamas clash: industry minister

SEOUL -- Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu said Tuesday that South Korea has secured an eight-month stockpile of crude oil and is considering expanding the amount on concerns about supply disruptions amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Hamas launched massive attacks on Israel on Saturday and Israel conducted retaliatory strikes against it. The worst escalation in decades between the two sides has sent global oil prices higher on supply and output concerns.

State auditor says limited energy rate hikes contributed to state utility firms' financial crisis

SEOUL -- The Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) announced on Tuesday that the previous administration had limited electricity and gas rate hikes despite surging energy prices, contributing to a financial crunch for major state utility firms.

The BAI announced the analysis after an audit of 25 public institutions and five central government agencies, prompted by calls for a complete overhaul of state utility firms, including the Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), which has been grappling with escalating losses.

(LEAD) LG Electronics Q3 operating profit up 33.5 pct on robust sales of home appliances

SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday its operating profit for the July-September period climbed 33.5 percent on-year thanks to robust sales of home appliances.

Its third-quarter operating profit came to 996.7 billion won (US$738 million), compared with the 746.6 billion won from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Seoul shares end lower amid conflict in Middle East

SEOUL -- Seoul shares closed lower Tuesday as investors remain cautious due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 6.15 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 2,402.58. The KOSPI opened higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, boosted by Federal Reserve officials' dovish comments on rates.

