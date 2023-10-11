SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 11.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'CSAT elective subjects' to disappear, starting with current 8th graders (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- CSAT elective subjects to be scrapped; high school grading to transition to 5-tier system (Kookmin Daily)

-- CSAT subjects to be identical, beginning with current 8th graders (Donga Ilbo)

-- CSAT elective subjects to be removed, starting with current 8th graders (Seoul Shinmun)

-- CSAT elective subjects to be dropped, beginning with current 8th graders (Segye Times)

-- CSAT to remove elective subjects after being in place for 23 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Elective subjects to be scrapped; CSAT to transition to common subject system (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Israeli advance imminent; Hamas threatens to execute hostages (Hankyoreh)

-- 5-tier high school grading system to be implemented; CSAT elective subjects to be removed, beginning with current 8th graders (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Consumption returns as daily card payments reach 3 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Nobel laureate says S. Korea's older generation, companies need to change to solve low birthrate (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Israel-Hamas conflict sparks inflation fears (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Israel strikes downtown Gaza, mobilizes 300,000 reservists (Korea Herald)

-- Seoul urged to boost readiness against Hamas-like NK ambush (Korea Times)

(END)