S. Korea logs current account surplus for 4th month in August

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea logged a current account surplus for the fourth straight month in August on the back of a widened trade surplus and increased interest income from overseas, central bank data showed Wednesday.

The country's current account surplus reached US$4.81 billion in August, following the surplus of $3.74 billion the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

August's surplus came as the country's trade balance has remained in the black for five straight months and interest income has increased.

The country's goods account racked up a $5.06 billion surplus in August, following a $4.44 billion surplus the previous month.

The primary income account, which tracks the wages of foreign workers and dividend payments from overseas and interest income, reported a surplus of $1.47 billion in August, following a $2.92 billion surplus in July, the data showed.

But the services account suffered an extended loss in August, reaching $1.6 billion, the data showed.



view larger image This file photo taken Sept. 21, 2023, shows a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

sam@yna.co.kr

(END)