Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #S Koreans #Israel #return

192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

07:39 October 11, 2023

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day (local time).

It is the first flight that has brought South Koreans back home since the conflict erupted Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

view larger image South Koreans arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Israel on Oct. 11, 2023, amid escalating tensions after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state. (Yonhap)

South Koreans arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Israel on Oct. 11, 2023, amid escalating tensions after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK