(LEAD) 192 S. Koreans return home from Israel after Hamas attack

(ATTN: ADDS more details from 4th para)

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A total of 192 South Korean nationals returned home early Wednesday from Israel, where tensions are escalating amid an armed conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

A Korean Air plane carrying them arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:08 a.m., after departing from Tel Aviv at 1:45 p.m. the previous day (local time).

It is the first flight that has brought South Koreans back home since the conflict erupted Saturday when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.



view larger image South Koreans arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, from Israel on Oct. 11, 2023, amid escalating tensions after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish state. (Yonhap)

The airport was crowded with family members anxiously waiting for their loved ones to come home. Many of the travelers are known to have been visiting Israel on a pilgrimage.

As the travelers appeared from the exit, there were sighs of relief heaved by the families and friends, followed by moments of embrace.

Those who returned home were among some 480 South Korean tourists visiting Israel for a short stay. Of the 480 people, 27 were expected to cross into Jordan via a land route.

Another 30 people are expected to fly out of Israel on Thursday aboard a Turkish Airlines flight.

The deadly clashes have so far killed more than 1,800 people from both sides and wounded thousands. No casualties have been reported among South Koreans in Israel, the foreign ministry said.

South Korean nationals living in the Gaza Strip have taken refuge in a safe location, the foreign ministry said earlier.

Approximately 230 South Koreans remain in Israel. The South Korean Embassy in Jerusalem is providing assistance to help them leave the country safely.

A total of 570 South Koreans are estimated to be living or staying in Israel, with some 480 others traveling in the country, according to the foreign ministry.



view larger image A man embraces another at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Oct. 11, 2023, after safely arriving home from Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)