Oct. 12



1897 -- The Daehan Empire is established, with King Gojong of the Joseon Dynasty becoming its emperor.



1923 -- Ferry service opens between the ports of Masan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.



1949 -- South Korea establishes its Air Force.



1962 -- North Korea signs a border treaty with China.



1980 -- A monument is set up on Jeju Island in memory of Hendrick Hamel, a Dutch seaman who became the first Westerner to write about Korea after he was shipwrecked on the island in the 17th century.



1982 -- The OB Bears defeat the Samsung Lions to become the first champions of the South Korean pro baseball league.



1985 -- A test-tube baby is born in South Korea for the first time by a team from Seoul National University.



1987 -- The National Assembly passes a revision of the Constitution to establish free presidential elections.



1992 -- South Korea's first domestically made submarine, the 1,200-ton-class Icheon, is christened.



2015 -- South Korea announces its plan to reintroduce state history textbooks for secondary school students.

