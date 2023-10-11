Go to Contents
Exports down 1.7 pct during first 10 days of Oct.

09:08 October 11, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 1.7 percent on-year in the first 10 days of October, data showed Wednesday.

Outbound shipments reached US$11.59 billion in the Oct. 1-10 period, compared with $11.79 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Exports fell for the 12th month in a row in September on aggressive monetary tightening by the United States and other major economies and a global economic slowdown.

The government expected a turnaround in exports as early as October as global demand for South Korean semiconductors has shown signs of recovering and has vowed all-out efforts to support exporters.

view larger image Containers are being unloaded from ships at a port in the southeastern city of Busan in this file photo taken Aug. 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

