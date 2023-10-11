LG Energy Solution Q3 operating earnings up 40.1 pct to 731.2 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Wednesday estimated its third-quarter operating earnings at 731.2 billion won (US$545.7 million), up 40.1 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 7.5 percent to 8.22 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 9.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

