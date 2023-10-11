Veterans ministry recommends immediate halt to projects commemorating late communist composer

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The patriots and veterans affairs ministry officially recommended an immediate halt Wednesday to projects commemorating Korean-born Chinese composer Jeong Yul-seong, citing his record in fighting against South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Jeong, also known by his Chinese name Zheng Lucheng, is revered in China and North Korea for composing many of their military songs, but he has become a target of intense criticism from conservatives in recent months as the Gwangju city government pushes for commemorative projects for the native of the city.

"Jeong Yul-seong not only composed military songs arousing the spirits of the North Korean and Chinese troops during the Korean War ... but he also took the lead in threatening South Korea by directly participating in the southward invasion," the ministry said.

The Gwangju city government has been pushing to build a history park and an exhibition hall named after the late composer in the city with a budget of 4.8 billion won (US$3.6 million) citing his fight against Japan's colonial rule.

It marks the first time the ministry has recommended corrections to local government affairs.

"Though we respect the autonomy of local governments, we cannot tolerate the establishment and maintenance of commemorative projects for a figure running counter to the identity of the Republic of Korea," Minister Park Min-shik said during a press conference, referring to South Korea's official name.

"If the recommendation is not followed, we will immediately invoke corrective measures in line with the Local Autonomy Act," he said.

The minister said it has recommended the Gwangju city government and relevant authorities halt the project and take appropriate measures for the existing projects as they deny the identity of South Korea by undermining the honor of patriots who fought for the country.

The Gwangju city government maintains that it cannot halt the projects as they have been pushed for a long time and a lot of budgetary resources have already been put into them.

Jeong was born in Gwangju in 1914 during Japan's colonial rule and reportedly fought with Korean independence fighters in China in the 1930s. He participated in North Korea's army after the 1945 liberation and then joined the Chinese communist army during the Korean War. He became a Chinese citizen in 1956.

