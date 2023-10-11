Amazon's cloud unit to invest 7.85 tln won in S. Korea by 2027

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- A unit of U.S. retail web giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to invest 7.85 trillion won (US$5.85 billion) in South Korea's cloud computing infrastructure by 2027, company officials said Wednesday.

The plan came as competition is intensifying among Amazon and other cloud computing providers in South Korea.

Amazon launched its Asia-Pacific data center in Seoul in 2016. Since then, it has invested 2.73 trillion won in South Korea, according to the local unit of Amazon Web Services Inc.

Ham Kee-ho, head of the local unit of Amazon's cloud computing division, said the investment plan would help South Korea become a global powerhouse of internet-based cloud applications.



view larger image The logo of Amazon Web Services Inc. (Yonhap)

