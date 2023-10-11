Yoon calls emergency meeting on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called an emergency meeting to discuss the economic and security impact of the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, his office said.

The meeting will be held in the afternoon with the attendance of Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu, National Intelligence Service Director Kim Kyou-hyun, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong.

Yoon instructed the government during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday to remain alert and respond closely to the external uncertainties surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, while thoroughly preparing safety measures for South Korean residents and travelers in Israel.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

