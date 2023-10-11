(LEAD) Yoon instructs gov't to ensure no harm to people from Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(ATTN: UPDATES with Yoon's remarks at start of meeting; CHANGES headline, photo)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government Wednesday to make thorough preparations to ensure no harm to the people from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Yoon made the remark at the opening of an emergency meeting called to discuss the economic and security impact of the escalating war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The Israel-Hamas situation is turning into a full-scale war," he said during the meeting at the presidential office, which was attended by key national security and economic officials, including Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu and National Intelligence Service Director Kim Kyou-hyun.



view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) speaks during an emergency meeting convened to discuss the economic and security impact of the Israeli-Palestinian war, at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 11, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

"Thousands of casualties have occurred already," he said. "We cannot rule out the possibility of an escalation, as the positions and interests of many countries are sharply intertwined."

Yoon noted that coupled with the war in Ukraine, the latest conflict could increase the vulnerability of the international community in responding to various crises, such as energy security and supply chain issues.

"We must bear in mind that in the event we miss the golden time due to our failure to preemptively manage the risks, the harm could wholly be passed on to the people," he said. "I ask all relevant ministries to thoroughly prepare, based on today's discussions, so that our people are not in the least bit harmed or in danger, from an economic and security standpoint."

Yoon issued similar instructions during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, saying the government should remain alert and respond closely to the external uncertainties surrounding the conflict, while thoroughly preparing safety measures for South Korean residents and travelers in Israel.

