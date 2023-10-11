Go to Contents
Unionized workers of Kia to hold partial strike as wage talks stall

15:25 October 11, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday it will launch partial strikes through next week as wage talks with the company stalled.

The union said it will stage an eight-hour walkout Thursday and Friday. Another eight-hour strike will be planned for three days starting next Tuesday, with a 12-hour walkout planned for Oct. 20.

The move by Kia's union came as unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

The unionized workers of Hyundai accepted the deal to help the company ride out increasing uncertainties, such as the extended Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices and high consumer prices, company officials said.

view larger image This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

