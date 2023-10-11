(LEAD) Kia, unionized workers to resume wage talks, strike plan shelved

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout; CHANGES headline)

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday it will resume wage talks with the company this week, while shelving a plan to hold partial strikes.

Earlier in the day, the union announced a plan to stage an eight-hour walkout Thursday and Friday, citing stalled wage negotiations. Another eight-hour strike had also been planned for three days starting next Tuesday, with a 12-hour walkout planned for Oct. 20.

Hours after announcing the partial strike plan, the union said it will resume wage talks at the request of the company Thursday and put off the planned strike.

"There will be no planned strike for tomorrow, and normal work will continue as scheduled," the union said.

The move by Kia's union came as unionized workers of Hyundai Motor Co. voted last month to accept this year's wage deal, averting a strike for the fifth consecutive year.

The unionized workers of Hyundai accepted the deal to help the company ride out increasing uncertainties, such as the extended Russia-Ukraine war, high oil prices and high consumer prices, company officials said.



view larger image This undated file photo provided by Kia Corp. shows its headquarters in southern Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)