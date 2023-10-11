BLACKPINK's Jennie unveils live performance video for jazz version 'You & Me'

SEOUL, Oct. 11 (Yonhap) -- Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK released a video of her live performance of the jazz version of her latest solo single, "You & Me," the group's agency said Wednesday.

The video shows Jennie performing live the song's jazz arrangement version, which was featured on the stage of a Chanel fashion show in June.

view larger image This image provided by YG Entertainment shows Jennie of girl group BLACKPINK performing live the jazz version of her latest solo single, "You & Me." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jennie, in the video clip, showed off her unique voice on top of the gentle piano melody, performing with rich emotions against the backdrop of a mysterious full moon.

Released Friday, the original version of "You & Me" topped the iTunes' Top Songs charts in 60 countries around the world without any special promotional activities.

