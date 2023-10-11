The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



Yoon calls emergency meeting on Israeli-Palestinian conflict

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday called an emergency meeting to discuss the economic and security impact of the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, his office said.

The meeting will be held in the afternoon with the attendance of Foreign Minister Park Jin, Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, Industry Minister Bang Moon-kyu, National Intelligence Service Director Kim Kyou-hyun, First Vice Finance Minister Kim Byoung-hwan, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong.



Appeals court upholds 40-yr prison term for man in killing of ex-girlfriend's son

DAEGU -- An appellate court on Wednesday upheld a 40-year prison sentence for a man charged with fatally stabbing the 8-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend after she had filed a complaint against him for stalking.

The 48-year-old is accused of stabbing the woman and her son during a dispute at the victim's house in Daegu, 240 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and killing the boy on Nov. 28.



FM holds talks with top officials of S. American nations, Caribbean states

SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Park Jin held back-to-back talks with top officials of South American countries and Caribbean states in Seoul on Wednesday, and discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

In the meeting with his Ecuadorian counterpart, Gustavo Manrique, the two ministers welcomed that the two countries have reached their strategic economic cooperation agreement, equivalent to a free trade agreement, saying it will open a new chapter for two-way trade cooperation.



Interior minister to visit Japan in search of ways to save regional towns facing extinction

SEOUL -- Interior Minister Lee Sang-min will visit Japan this week to look for ways to revive regional towns facing extinction and strengthen bilateral cooperation in the face of a demographic crisis, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

During the three-day trip, Lee is expected to visit Kamiyama, a town in Tokushima Prefecture, 650 kilometers from Toyko, on Thursday to meet local youth at one of the satellite offices in the region and visit a technical school founded to resolve the education issue for local children, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.



(LEAD) Unification minister sees need to review military threats in deciding halt to 2018 accord with N. Korea

SEOUL -- South Korea needs to comprehensively take into account the security situation in deciding whether to suspend the 2018 military tension reduction accord with North Korea, Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho said Wednesday.

Kim made the remark during a parliamentary audit of the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs, as the defense minister called for pausing the Comprehensive Military Agreement signed on Sept. 19, 2018, citing its impact on limiting South Korea's surveillance capabilities against the North's military threats.



(LEAD) Kia, unionized workers to resume wage talks, strike plan shelved

SEOUL -- The labor union of Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Wednesday it will resume wage talks with the company this week, while shelving a plan to hold partial strikes.

Earlier in the day, the union announced a plan to stage an eight-hour walkout Thursday and Friday, citing stalled wage negotiations. Another eight-hour strike had also been planned for three days starting next Tuesday, with a 12-hour walkout planned for Oct. 20.



(Yonhap Interview) Meet Lego artist who builds Korean heritage

SEOUL -- Lego artist Colin Jin spent countless hours shifting through his Lego bricks, as if playing a treasure hunt, to find the perfect piece to build a traditional Korean music performance.

His recreation of performing "Jongmyo Jeryeak," the majestic orchestral music for regular royal rituals at Jongmyo, the Joseon royal mausoleum, finally went on display after 18 months at Moryham Exhibition Center in Seoul.

