Oct. 13



2000 -- President Kim Dae-jung is chosen as the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Nobel Committee made the selection in recognition of his decadeslong work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and East Asia. Kim's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in June 2000, which eased tension on the Korean Peninsula, was a key factor in the committee's decision.



2009 -- North Korea agrees to South Korea's proposal for talks later on preventing floods of cross-border rivers and resuming reunions of separated families, one day after abruptly test-firing five short-range missiles near the East Sea. The South sent a letter proposing that working-level talks be held in the North's border city of Kaesong in order to discuss measures to prevent the flooding of the Imjin River that runs along the western section of the inter-Korean border.



2014 -- Daum Kakao, South Korea's top mobile messenger operator, says it will make using the best security to protect the privacy of Kakao Talk users its top priority amid concerns over a privacy breach, implying it would not respond to investigators' requests for monitoring.



2017 -- South Korea and China agree to extend their currency swap deal.



2021 -- Netflix says the South Korean-made survival drama "Squid Game" is the U.S. streamer's most successful original content, viewed by 111 million accounts in the first 28 days of release.

