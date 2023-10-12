(LEAD) S. Korea vows to join global partnership on diversifying energy supply chain

(ATTN: CHANGES photos; ADDS details in last 2 paras)

By Kang Yoon-seung

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday vowed to join a global partnership centering on encouraging developing nations' participation in the global supply chain for clean energy.

"The RISE program will create additional value by playing key roles in the midstream and downstream processes, and lead to new growth opportunities for developing countries," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told a meeting hosted by the World Bank in Marrakesh, western Morocco.

Choo was referring to the Resilient and Inclusive Supply-chain Enhancement Partnership (RISE), a program that aims to assist developing nations in harnessing their key minerals and pursue eco-friendly industries.

The bank said the program aims to "foster more sustainable and diversified global mineral value chains."



view larger image South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (2nd from R) speaks during the Ukrainian Roundtable at the annual meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Oct. 11, 2023, in this photo released by the finance ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The initiative will also eventually lead to "higher quality local jobs and economic growth" for developing economies, according to the World Bank.

Meanwhile, analysts suggest that the initiative is aimed at reducing reliance on China for critical resources.

The participating nations, also including Japan, Canada and Britain, pledged a total contribution of more than US$40 million, the bank said.

South Korea vowed to contribute $3 million, and Japan plans to chip in the largest slice of $25 million.

On the margins of the event, Choo also participated in the Ukraine Roundtable, where he shared South Korea's plan to support the war-torn nation based on its reconstruction experiences.

The finance minister said South Korea will provide US$50 million to the World Bank's fund for Ukraine.

Choo stressed the importance of not only offering financial assistance but also sharing knowledge and technology to bolster Ukraine's nation-building endeavors.



view larger image South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (L) poses for a photo with his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko, prior to their talks on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Oct. 11, 2023, in this photo released by the finance ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The minister, meanwhile, held a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Sergii Marchenko, and expressed hope the two countries would officially sign the Economic Development Co-operation Fund (EDCF) agreement in the near future.

Seoul launched the EDCF program in 1987 to help developing countries with their basic infrastructure.

During the meeting, the finance minister also highlighted that Ukraine can create "significant achievements" on the back of its people's determination, along with South Korea's experiences, knowledge and technologies.

During his meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga, Choo said South Korea plans to expand its commitment to the Green Growth Trust Fund to $80 billion starting next year from the previous $50 billion in line with the bank's efforts to build "a livable planet."

Choo also held a separate meeting with his Qatari counterpart, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, and discussed potential bilateral partnerships in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Choo was visiting the North African country to take part in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that kicked off in the city Monday. He will return home Friday.



view larger image South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho (L) poses for a photo with World Bank President Ajay Banga prior to their talks on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Bank Group and International Monetary Fund in Marrakesh, Morocco, on Oct. 11, 2023, in this photo released by the finance ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

