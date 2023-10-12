PM makes official visit to Denmark to promote Expo bid

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo made an official visit to Denmark as part of his four-nation European trip to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, his office said Thursday.

Han arrived in Copenhagen on Tuesday (local time) for the second leg of his tour, engaging in meetings with prominent figures, including Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Queen Margrethe II, the office said.

Han is the first South Korean prime minister to visit Denmark in a decade.

In his meeting with the Danish leader on Wednesday, Han requested support for hosting the global quadrennial event in 2030, highlighting its potential to strengthen bilateral relations.

He also sought Denmark's assistance in countering the ongoing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, his office said.

In response, Frederiksen emphasized that South Korea is a major partner country sharing common values, conveying a message of solidarity.

During his meeting with Queen Margrethe II, Han expressed gratitude for the exchange of goodwill between the two nations and requested the Denmark royal's continuous attention and support.

The Danish monarch also expressed her satisfaction with the steady development of cooperation between the countries in various areas.

The next leg of Han's journey will take him to Zagreb, marking the first high-level official visit to Croatia. He will hold a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic to discuss cooperation in sectors such as defense and technology, according to the office.

From Thursday to Saturday, Han will make his official visit to Greece, where he is scheduled to hold a summit meeting with his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Han's visit will mark the first official visit to Greece by South Korea's prime minister in six years.

The Bureau International des Expositions plans to select the host city for the World Expo in late November.



view larger image Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) poses for a photo with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on Oct. 11, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr

(END)